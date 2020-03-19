Two PIA planes escape accident due to technical glitch

KARACHI: Two passenger planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) narrowly escaped a mid-air collision due to the error caused in the system of air traffic controller, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Sources, two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft came very close to each other after the error caused in the system of the air traffic controller.

A PIA flight PK-352 was heading towards Islamabad from Karachi, while the other PK-785 flight was moving towards London from Islamabad.

The pilots’ mental alertness averted the impending crash, saving hundreds of lives on board both jets.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took note of the near-miss and ordered an inquiry.

Earlier in January, two passenger planes narrowly escaped a mid-air collision in the Karachi airspace.

The PIA flight en route from Islamabad to Karachi was at an altitude of 40,000 feet while the foreign airliner on a transit route at a 35,000 feet altitude. The two planes were less than five miles apart, the sources said.

Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System (TACACS) got activated in the PIA Boeing-777 alerting its pilot about the other plane being in close proximity to it. He then descended to 4, 000 feet in no time to avoid a crash.

The source said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) took note of the near-miss and dismissed the on-duty air traffic controller for being remiss.

