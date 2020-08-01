PIA operated 44 repatriation flights in Saudi Arabia during July: station manager

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated 44 flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia during the month of July, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PIA station manager Riaz told ARY News that 44 special flights were operated in Saudi Arabia during July.

The national carrier brought back more than 8,700 Pakistanis during the special flight operation, said the station manager, adding that PIA used Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft for the repatriation flights.

