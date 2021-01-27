PIA reports ‘flying saucer’ sighting by pilots during flight

KARACHI: Two pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have claimed to see an object like flying saucer, quoting a spokesperson of the airlines, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The captain of the flight saw an object in the sky during a PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore on January 23,” according to the spokesperson.

“According to the pilots they witnessed a ‘flying saucer’ at an altitude of 35,000 feet in the sky,” the spokesperson stated.

“It could not be confirmed whether it was a flying saucer or some other object.”

The captain of the flight reported the unidentified flying object (UFO), while the flight was at an altitude of 1000 feet,’ PIA spokesperson stated.

“We are further inquiring into the sighting of the UFO, reported by the two pilots of the flight.”

The unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings, have been regular at the United States and other western countries but rarely reported in the East.

Recently a website has published a dossier with more than 700 documents about UFO sightings and its research dating back to 1970 which were declassified by the CIA.

The American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has declassified a trove of more than 700 documents about unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings and its research dating back to 1970 which was published on The Black Vault website.

