PIA to resume flights for Tokyo from Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would resume its Beijing-Tokyo flights from May 31 after a suspension of three months, said a PIA spokesperson.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier had taken the decision to facilitate Pakistanis living in Japan as well as Chinese and Japanese passengers on this route.

PIA will operate its flight every Monday and Friday from Beijing to Tokyo, he said and added the flights for Tokyo Narita international airport were discontinued since February this year.

The spokesperson further said that the resumption of flights would give a lot of convenience and comfort to Pakistanis living in Japan as they were facing difficulties in access to the homeland.

The problems PIA had been facing were lack of passengers and cargo on the route, sources said and added that the issues had now been resolved after talks with Japanese authorities.

Earlier on March 14, in yet another major development, American authorities had green-lighted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the direct flight operations to the United States.

The development followed, after a meeting of the Consul General of the United States of America JoAnne Wagner with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik, here at the PIA headquarters.

