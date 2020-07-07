ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Roosevelt Hotel, located in New York, is not being privatised, a federal law officer informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq was hearing a petition against the reported government plans to privatise the national flag carrier’s asset in the heart of global commercial and tourism hub.

The deputy attorney general stated before the judge that Roosevelt Hotel is not being privatised.

The chief justice asked him whether he wanted to submit a written response to the petition, to which he replied that he needed some time to seek instructions in this regard from the government.

The high court bench directed the federal law officer to apprise the court of the government’s stance on the issue at next hearing and adjourned the case until July 15.

On July 5, sources had told ARY News that the federal government has decided to shelve the plan of privatization of Roosevelt Hotel.

The government decided to keep the legally questionable decision of privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel in New York on the back burner after it was advised by legal adviser to stay away from the controversial plan.

