PIA sacked 49 employees over fake degrees, disciplinary issues in June

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed 49 employees from service on the charges of possessing fake degrees and disciplinary issues during the last month, ARY News reported

According to a notification issued by the the national flag carrier, out of the 49 employees, 25 were sacked for allegedly possessing fake or tempered degrees, 21 over prolonged absence, one for breach of applicable rules, two for disclosure of official information on social media and media.

However, two other employees of the national flag carrier were demoted over breach of rules and one faced deduction of increments over his alleged absence from the place of duty.

Meanwhile, PIA awarded appreciation letters to its 11 employees in recognition of their dedication and commitment.

Read More: PIA’s assistant manager sacked over fake degree

Earlier on July 2, Pakistan International Airlines had dismissed assistant manager flight services Khalid Mehmood Jadoon from service for possessing fake degree.

According to a notification, the national flag carrier had terminated Khalid Jadoon from service after finding him guilty of holding a forged BA degree.

The assistant manager had been served a show-cause in December last year on account of submission of fake BA degree during service under the provision of PIA employees disciplinary policy- 2019 but he had failed to submit a satisfactory answer.

