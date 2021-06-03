KARACHI: In a move meant to cater to rising tourism in the country, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to launch the Air Safari service from Karachi, days after announcing flight from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Renamed after the prominent mountaineer Ali Sadpara, ‘Sadpara Air Safari’ will operate two flights in a week from Karachi. PIA is planning to launch the first flight from the port city in the third week of the ongoing month.

The Air Safari service will fly over the snow-capped peaks including K2, Nanga Parbat, Gaherbrum peaks, Deosai plains and the famous Saif ul Maluk lake.

In the first phase, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate a ‘Sadpara Air Safari’ flight from Islamabad on June 12.

According to PIA spokesperson, the inaugural flight will fly from Islamabad to Skardu on June 12 and the one-way fare for Air Safari service will be Rs25,000.

Read More: PIA announces fares for Air Safari service

K2 and Nanga Parbat are Pakistan’s highest mountains and are popular among mountaineers. K2 is the world’s second-highest mountain at 8,611 meters above sea level.

Back in 2018, the national flag carrier had announced the launch of its Air Safari service.

However, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had shut down its planned commercial launch of the Air Safari flight, days after reportedly announcing the service due to operational difficulties.

