PIA seeks Saudi’s nod to operate 28 more flights

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has approached Saudi authorities requesting permission to operate 28 more flights to Saudi Arabia in view of the increasing number of passengers intending to travel to the kingdom.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the airline expects to get a nod of approval in a day or two. After possible approval, the PIA will increase its flight to the kingdom, he said.

He said the PIA administration is in constant touch with Saudi authorities.

The national flag carrier had cut back on its Pak-Saudi flights with operating just 23 flights to the kingdom in a week because of travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia has decided to lift travel restriction in the kingdom from January 1 2021. The kingdom’s interior ministry announced that airports, ports, and border routes will be made operational from January 01.

Saudi citizens would be able to freely move in and out of the kingdom while citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, as well as expatriates and their dependents on valid visas, will be allowed to enter the Kingdom effective from Sept. 15.

