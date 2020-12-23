PIA set to fire 300 flight unfit and unfair attendants, pilots

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has executed an introspection drive wherein it was reported on Wednesday that at least 300 air flight attendants that are either not physically fit or are incapable are set to be fired, ARY News reported.

These 300 attendants whose list has been compiled by the national flag carrier and is acquired by ARY News, includes those who attained their promotions and appraisals illegitimately or are substandard in terms of their services.

Separately, the compiled list of employees that are to be sacked include 70 pilots who, the PIA internal investigation says, who cheated the tests.

The pilots with objections by the aviation body Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) inspection are also included while the 44 pilots who availed out of turn promotions will as well be sacked.

It was earlier reported by ARY News exclusive that PIA ordered to make a list of its pilots showing poor performance as the national airline plans to retire them under mandatory separation scheme (MSS) after the expiry of the voluntary separation scheme (VSS).

According to a spokesman of the PIA, the national flag carrier has ordered flight operations to scrutinize the pilots on a professional basis.

Director Flight Operations (DFO) PIA has been directed to make a list of pilots who have consistently shown poor performance in flying and have safety issues in line with the published and approved PIA training policies, the spokesman said.

It is likely that PIA will force retire such pilots under the MSS scheme expected to be launched in January 2021.

