PIA’s Skardu-bound flight cancelled due to inclement weather

KARACHI: The first direct flight bound to depart for Skardu to Karachi International airport today (Friday) has now been cancelled due to inclement weather, ARY News reported.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to operate weekly two flights from Karachi to Skardu to facilitate tourists.

More than 100 passengers kept waiting for the departure of the flight at the Karachi airport, but it was cancelled after hours amid bad weather conditions, said sources.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu in order to promote tourism.

Read more: PIA commences direct flights from Lahore to northern areas

Talking to the media, the CEO had said that after launching direct flights from Lahore to Skardu, the national flag carrier planning to launch Lahore-Gilgit flights as well.

The national carrier last month had commenced direct flights from Lahore to northern areas.

On March 26, Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport had welcomed the first flight on Friday, after a hiatus of 17 years.

Comments

comments