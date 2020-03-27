Web Analytics
Special flight to carry 60 Pakistanis stranded in Thailand

PIA special flight stranded Pakistanis Bangkok

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to bring back Pakistanis stranded at Bangkok airport through a special flight of the national flag-carrier, ARY News reported on Friday.

Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis announced that the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to be landed back in the country on Saturday 8:00 pm.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said in a statement that the government is provided maximum assistance to the Pakistanis stuck in foreign countries and keeping a close eye on such issues.

He added that preparations at all airports have completed for screening of the passengers for coronavirus likely to arrive in the country.

