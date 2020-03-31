PIA to operate two special flights for Canada on April 02

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate two special flights for Toronto on April 02 on the request of Canadian government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad wrote a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), requesting two special flights aimed at bringing back its 620 citizens trapped in the country due suspension of international flights amid coronavirus pandemic.



The Canadian High Commission will provide a list of passengers, who would travel in the special flights and the PIA authorities would issue the tickets as per the provided list.

The special flights will be operated from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport Karachi and only passengers from the two cities would be accommodated in the flights.

The PIA planes would leave for Canada from these airports at 7:00 am on April 02 and would return empty other than bringing back the crew members of a plane.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 26, in view of recent spike in number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and North America, the government has withdrawn the special permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate to these territories.

A PIA spokesperson said that keeping the health and safety of the citizens in consideration, the national flag carrier is cancelling the planned special flights to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

He maintained, “PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers, however would like to assure that passengers safety and health is always the foremost important element for the airline.

The spokesperson said that the changing dynamics may be regretful but the pandemic is forcing authorities and governments globally to continuously review their strategies to fight this challenge and get maximum protection.

