PIA staffer quarantined over suspicion of coroanvirus: spokesperson

A suspected patient of COVID-19 has been shifted to the hospital who is a staff member of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the spokesperson said Sunday.

A senior technician of PIA engineering department in Peshawar has been quarantined over suspicions of coronavirus as his body temperature was detected above average during routine screening.

According to the spokesperson, other crew members flight were also grounded who have been deployed on a PIA flight. The suspected coronavirus patient will be kept inside the hospital until his test reports were received by the management.

Moreover, the management has started searching the persons who have come into contact with the suspected staffer besides conducting medical examination of the flight crew and people stayed at the hostel, the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) banned meal service in all domestic flights in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

PIA Flight Services General Manager Amir Bashir has issued instructions in this regard.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the people and as part of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

However, only the water service will be provided to passengers on domestic flights.

