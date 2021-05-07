PIA starts direct flights to Bahrain

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed on Friday direct flights to Bahrain.

The national flag carrier’s first flight (PK-189) with 156 passengers on board took off from the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore for Bahrain today.

PIA will operate direct flights to Bahrain twice a week from Lahore and Islamabad, according to the airline. The direct flights will facilitate passengers by reducing their travel time, it said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline Arshad Malik said restoration of flight operations on profit-making routes is a key part of the Pakistan International Airlines revival plan, vowing to start direct flights to more international destinations in the foreseeable future.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines in a statement said: “We are pleased to announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is going to start services in Bahrain from 07 May 2021. PIA shall operate two weekly flights from Bahrain to Lahore and Islamanad, respectively.”

“The new Pakistan International Airlines services is a sign of already close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, and will further boost trade, tourism and people-to-people links.”

