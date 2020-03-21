PIA suspends international flight operations amid coronavirus outbreak

KARACHI: Amid increasing threat of novel coronavirus, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its international flight operations.

The international flight operation will remain suspended from March 22 till March 28. However, domestic flights will continue as per schedule.

The flight operation across the globe has been suspended as a precautionary measure to control over outbreak of the coronavirus, as number of other countries have been also suspended their flight operations due to the risk.

Sources privy to the development said, the decision has been taken on the directions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Read more: PIA CEO orders to convert Karachi airport hotel into quarantine centre

It may be noted that Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suffered Rs2.5 billion loss during the last 10 days, sources said.

The sources maintained that empty aircraft were being sent to Saudi Arabia to bring back the Pakistani pilgrims. The national flag carrier suspended flights on several routes, including China, Kuwait, Qatar, Italy, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The aviation industry was badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak across the world. Experts warned that most of the airlines will face bankruptcy by end of May owing to the deadly virus.

Comments

comments