PIA to operate direct flights to Turkey

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to resume direct flights to Turkey.

The national airline plans to operate flights to Turkey’s Istanbul city from Lahore and Islamabad thrice a week from mid-May. The PIA had stopped operating flights on this route many years back.

Also Read: Pakistan-Turkey freight train to resume operations after nine years

The decision to resume flights from Lahore and Islamabad to Turkey will help fetch significant revenue for the loss-making national entity that is striving to cut operational cost.

It is noteworthy that Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had last week met Turkey’s Ambassador in Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and discussed the matters relating to promoting bilateral ties in diverse fields including aviation.

Also Read: PIA to start flights to Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport after 17 years

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for further strengthening the existing long-cherished brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Comments

comments