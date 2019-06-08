PIA offloads 37 passengers as woman mistakenly opens aircraft’s door

MANCHESTER: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had to offload at least 37 people from its flight PK-702, as a woman passenger mistakenly opened the aircraft’s back door.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, an Islamabad bound flight of PIA, with 393 passengers from Manchester, was delayed for over seven hours as a female passenger pulled the lever of the aircraft’s back door while taxiing of the plane.

As a result, the aircraft’s emergency slide immediately came out, due to which 37 passengers had to be offloaded by the PIA crew.

The national flag carrier remains in the limelight for good as well as for bad reasons. Lately, a PIA flight crew forgot to bring back Umrah passengers’ luggage from Madina to Islamabad. Thursday.

The passengers recorded their protest against the administration of the PIA for leaving their luggage back in Madina. They claimed that PIA’s staff was unable to load their luggage on time.

