PIA to bring back stranded Pakistani students from Wuhan on May 18

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced to repatriate Pakistani students stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the first special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will depart for Wuhan on May 18 to bring back the first batch of 250 students.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis took to microblogging website Twitter and welcomed the students back.

“I’m very happy for the 1st flight going to Wuhan to bring back our Pakistani students on 18/05/2020. You guys have been the bravest soldiers, PM Imran Khan and Pakistan are proud of you,” he wrote in a Tweet.

You guys have been the bravest soldiers, PM @ImranKhanPTI & Pakistan are proud of you. Welcome back home ! — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 8, 2020

The schedule for three more flights will be announced next week.

It must be noted that Pakistanis who had been studying in Wuhan and other cities in the Chinese province of Hubei have stuck in china after authorities imposed a strict lockdown in January.

The Pakistani students had appealed at the time to be evacuated.

Earlier in April, it was confirmed by Chinese officials that the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals.

