PIA’s special flights to UK, Canada cancelled  

ISLAMABAD: In view of recent spike in number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and North America, the government has withdrawn the special permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate to these territories, ARY News reported.

A PIA spokesperson said that keeping the health and safety of the citizens in consideration, the national flag carrier is cancelling the planned special flights to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

(1/4) Attention Passengers: Islamabad (March 26, 2020) In view of recent spike in the number of diagnosed Corona cases in UK and North America, Government of Pakistan keeping the health and safety of citizens in consideration, has withdrawn the permissions to allow (…) — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 26, 2020

He maintained, “PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers, however would like to assure that passengers safety and health is always the foremost important element for the airline.

The spokesperson said that the changing dynamics may be regretful but the pandemic is forcing authorities and governments globally to continuously review their strategies to fight this challenge and get maximum protection.

Read More: Coronavirus: PIA to operate four special flights for UK, Canada

Earlier on March 25, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to operate four special international flights for United Kingdom (UK) and Canada as international operations remain suspended from the country amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to the national-flag carriers’ spokesman, the decision had been taken on humanitarian basis was to facilitate passengers willing to return to their home countries.

“The booking for the flights have begun and people will be provided with tickets on first come first basis,” he had said.

Comments

comments