Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PIA’s special flights to UK, Canada cancelled  

PIA staffer coronavirus suspected patient COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: In view of recent spike in number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and North America, the government has withdrawn the special permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate to these territories, ARY News reported.

A PIA spokesperson said that keeping the health and safety of the citizens in consideration, the national flag carrier is cancelling the planned special flights to Toronto, London, Manchester and Birmingham scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

 

He maintained, “PIA regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers, however would like to assure that passengers safety and health is always the foremost important element for the airline.

The spokesperson said that the changing dynamics may be regretful but the pandemic is forcing authorities and governments globally to continuously review their strategies to fight this challenge and get maximum protection.

Read More: Coronavirus: PIA to operate four special flights for UK, Canada

Earlier on March 25, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to operate four special international flights for United Kingdom (UK) and Canada as international operations remain suspended from the country amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to the national-flag carriers’ spokesman, the decision had been taken on humanitarian basis was to facilitate passengers willing to return to their home countries.

“The booking for the flights have begun and people will be provided with tickets on first come first basis,” he had said.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ECC approves emergency fund to fight coronavirus

Pakistan

829 ‘petty criminals’ set free in Sindh amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan

Sindh govt orders release of funds for deserving families, ration distribution

Pakistan

Coronavirus: IHC orders release of 25 prisoners including Hussain Lawai


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close