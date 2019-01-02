PIA’s new approach to make their cabin crew slim

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has adopted a unique approach to shed weight of its cabin crew by not allowing them to board planes unless they lose body weight up to desired standard set by the PIA management.

According to a notification issued on January 1, the PIA administration announced to gradually reduce waiver of 30 lbs (pounds) excess weight to zero lbs in upcoming months for the cabin crew.

“If any crew found above 30 lbs from the desired weight after 31st Jan, 2019, will be grounded and referred to Air Crew Medical Center for medical evaluation & treatment until weight is reduced up to desired standard/BMI,” the notification read.

The weight check of all the cabin crew will be carried out at their base stations, it added.

It is noteworthy that on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the national flag carierr on Dec 29 dismissed four captains and cabin crew among 50 officials from service over holding fake degrees.

The PIA spokesperson said that the airline had launched a large-scale drive to verify the degrees of all the officials in the department and found that the 50 officials had submitted the fake degrees. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed to cancel the licenses of all the pilots holding fake degrees.

Comments

comments