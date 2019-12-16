PIC attack: Arrested lawyers undergo lie detector test  

LAHORE: In a major development during the investigations of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case, the police on Monday carried out polygraph test- also known as lie detector test- on the arrested lawyers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, eight lawyers arrested for their alleged role in attacking the cardio hospital in the heart of Lahore, underwent the test.

“The lawyers had to undergo the test while they were shown CCTV footages of the incident in order to pin point the culprits involved in the incident,” they said.

They said that the eight lawyers who underwent the test were arrested after being identified from the Safe City cameras and CCTV footage of the hospital. The lawyers were later shifted to prison.

On the other hand, the lawyers continued to observe strike for indefinite period on the call of Punjab Bar Council against the arrest of their colleagues in the wake of PIC attack.

The lawyers are observing strike against the arrest of their colleagues over their alleged involvement in the attack over Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

In this regard, the lawyers will not appear before the court in Punjab. The Punjab Bar Council has warned the policemen and officers not to enter the courts in uniform.

In a statement last week, the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan said the bar association “through a unanimous resolution strongly rejects and condemns the unlawful allegations posed on [the] legal fraternity” in the wake of the PIC incident.

“SCBAP downrightly discards the allegations regarding direct involvement of lawyers community attacking the said hospital rather the lawyers’ community gathered outside the PIC building to record peaceful protest against the unwarranted speech from the goons that have been hiding in the ranks of medical community that was the root cause of the reaction which provoked the whole legal fraternity,” the statement read.

