LAHORE: An inquiry report on lawyers storming the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in December, held two police officers responsible for the incident, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The inquiry report holds two police officers, SSP Muhammad Naveed and SP Dost Muhammad, of Punjab Police, responsible for negligence that was resulted in the incident in which scores of patients died in the hospital.

The two officers failed to act promptly, which caused the incident and deaths in the hospital of cardiac patients, according to the report. The use of water cannon by the policemen could have halt the march of lawyers rally towards the hospital.

Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar had submitted the inquiry report to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a recently held meeting, sources said.

A simmering dispute between lawyers and young doctors resulted in an ugly incident on December 11, when a rally attended by large number of lawyers, stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

The chief minister chairing a meeting at his office here said that those found responsible for the PIC incident would be brought to their logical end and stern action would be taken against those found responsible for negligence in the incident.

Comments

comments