In Pictures: Saboor Aly’s star-studded birthday bash!

Marking her 26th birthday, beloved TV actor Saboor Aly threw a star-studded bash in Karachi on Wednesday, March 3.

Saboor took to Instagram to share pictures from the night, thanking people for their wonderful birthday wishes. “I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it!” she wrote.

The young starlet, sister to Sajal Aly, was seen in a stunning midnight blue asymmetric off-the-shoulder dress with her hair down. She styled the look with a simple necklace, lending it a classic, laidback touch.

The celebrations were attended by Saboor Aly’s extensive industry milieu including star twins Aiman and Minal Khan, actors Amar Khan, Muneeb Butt, Kinza Hashmi, and Haris Waheed, etc. Makeup artists Omayr Waqar and Sara Ali of Sara Salon and Spa were also present.

That’s not all though. Of course, it wouldn’t have been a pawri without Dananeer Mobeen, the viral pawri girl who also attended Saboor’s bash with sister/manager Nafayal.

