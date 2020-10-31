PIDA extends date for island development environment studies

KARACHI: The federal government has move ahead with regard to its decisions on Sindh’s islands and it seems the resolutions of Sindh and Balochistan assemblies on the matter having no impact on the matter, ARY News reported.

Contentious Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA), has started work over Buddo and Bundal islands near Karachi.

The date of tender for environmental studies for the project has been extended. The PIDA has extended the date for the parties to submit their expression of interest till November 10.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier directed the authorities concerned to conduct prior environmental studies and ensure the conservation of natural resources before launching development work on the islands.

The federal government triggered a political uproar after taking direct control of two islands previously under the government of Sindh.

The Sindh and Balochistan provincial legislatures had expressed their opposition by passing resolutions against the presidential ordinance to hold the two islands at Sindh coast.

President Arif Alvi had signed the ordinance last month to facilitate reclamation and urban planning on Bundal and Bhuddo islands, which are located south of Karachi. Both islands are some eight kilometers across, and the largest along Sindh’s coast.

Government officials say PIDA has been created to develop the islands as commercial zones and expect that the project will attract huge investment.

