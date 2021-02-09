Web Analytics
Zoo seeks public’s help to find missing pied crow

pied crow dallas zoo training session missing

A Texas zoo has sought public assistance to find a pied crow that escaped during a training session for the free-flighted bird show.

The pied crow, Onyx, from the facility’s animal ambassador team flew off course while participating in a training session for free-flighted bird show and last seen heading towards the Bishop Arts District, according to Dallas Zoo.

The bird is distinguishable from a common black crow as it looks like a common black crow, except for the distinctive white colouring on the front of his chest.

In its statement on Instagram, Onyx is friendly towards humans and he can say “hi,” “hiya” and “hi Onyx.”

 

 

The public members have been advised not to attempt gaining control of him on their own after seeing it, instead, sending the zoo officials’ direct message along with the location.

