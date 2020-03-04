Over 1200 pilgrims from Iran cleared of coronavirus, CM Sindh told

KARACHI: Over 1200 people who have returned to Sindh province from Iran are cleared of the coronavirus threat after they remained at quarantine for 14 days, ARY NEWS reported.

The details were given to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah during a meeting of the provincial task forces to deal with the virus that has claimed over 90 lives in Iran, mainly from where the virus was transmitted to Pakistan.

The briefing said that around 2398 people visited Iran and of them 1277 people returned in the month of January.

“Those who have returned were put in the isolation for 14 days and now all of them are cleared from the coronavirus,” the briefing said adding that still 823 people are put in quarantine to detect any suspected case of the virus.

The provincial health authorities said that 14 people have undergone test during the past two days and all of them have tested negative.

The chief minister directed the authorities to put all those coming from Taftan border into quarantine to avoid spread of virus that has already claimed over 3000 lives globally.

The Sindh government on Tuesday approved Rs100 million for taking measures to avoid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Sindh cabinet with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali in the chair.

The Sindh chief minister briefed the cabinet about the measures being taken by provincial govt to deal with the spread of deadly COVID-19 in the province after 2 cases were reported in Karachi.

During the meeting, CM Murad said that two people who tested positive for coronavirus had come from Iran and were not kept in quarantine centre.

“Sindh govt is taking serious measures to deal with coronavirus and i am personally looking over the matter. People who came from Iran had been kept in isolation at homes also,” he told the meeting.

