Pillion riding banned for three days in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has slapped a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles from 8th Moharram (today) for three days to deter any untoward incident during majalis and azadari processions in the metropolis.

The Sindh police have been directed to start snap-checking all over the province.

However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons bearing official card as well as CNIC will be exempted from this order.

The ban will remain in force until the night of 10th Moharram.

It may be noted that on September 1, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting on law and order situation.

It was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and other security officials.

The CM, in order to ensure foolproof security arrangements during majalis and processions, approved installation of extra CCTV cameras and directed the law enforcement agencies to deploy heavy contingent of police and Rangers all over the province and also keep 52 companies of Pak army ready in reserve so that they could be called in case of any emergency.

