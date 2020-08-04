Pillion riding to be banned in Punjab from 1st of Muharram

LAHORE: In order to maintain law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced that pillion riding will be banned throughout the province from Muharram 1 to 10, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial cabinet committee on law and order has also decided to block the mobile phone service only in areas near procession routes for the convenience of the masses on Muharram 9 and 10.

The committee also sought the services of Pakistan Army and Rangers for maintaining law and order for 10 days in Muharram.

On the occasion, Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that in line with the directions of the chief minister, they have chalked out a foolproof security plan to ensure the safety of the sensitive areas in the province.

Sources said that the military troops will be put on standby in the province in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram. Special traffic plans will be issued to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

