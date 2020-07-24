Pilots’ licence issue to be taken to its logical end: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday vowed to take the pilots’ licence issue to its logical end, ARY News reported.

Addressing a Senate session, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that licences of those pilots who had sent someone else to sit the examination in their place will also be cancelled.

He accused the former governments of recruiting employees with dubious and fake degrees in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The minister said that the European Union and the United Kingdom had imposed ban on PIA for six months and added that the national flag carrier can challenge the ban in two months.

He told the house that 17 pilots and 96 technical stall had been dismissed from service over possession dubious degrees. The minister said that during the investigations, licences of 262 pilots were found dubious.

Earlier on July 7, the federal cabinet had approved the removal of 28 commercial pilots whose licences had already been proven dubious after an inquiry.

According to a declaration, the decision had come during the cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

The cabinet meeting had decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the pilots. However, disciplinary action was being taken against few other pilots.

