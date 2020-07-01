Only pilots with genuine credentials flying planes now: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that all pilots who had dubious licenses have been fired and only cleared pilots are flying planes now, ARY NEWS reported.

Briefing media over the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan today, Shibli Faraz said that issue of fake degrees and licenses came up during the meeting and the government had only acted upon the directions given by the apex court on PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

“We will take actions under the legal ambit and will bring reforms in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA),” he said adding that five CAA officials were also suspended for their role in the fake licenses’ case.

He said that they had directed an across the board action against pilots with dubious licenses and CAA was also directed to take action against its concerned officials.

Auditor General report 2018-19

The information minister said that the cabinet also mulled over the auditor general report for the year 2018-19 pointing irregularities in the government departments.

Prime Minister has always said that lack of transparency and action against merit would ruin the institutions, he said adding that it was due to such measures that PIA and Pakistan Railways have become loss-making institutions.

Shibli Faraz said that the uplift projects launched by the government have witnessed unnecessary waste of money from the national exchequer and the prime minister has formed a committee to address the issue.

“Approval is also given to conduct an audit of the SECP,” he said. Shibli Faraz also announced that Usman Nasir was appointed head of the Software Export Board.

Speaking over launching projects for ensuring low-cost power supply in the country, Shibli Faraz said that the cabinet has directed the concerned officials to remove hurdles in the way of wind and solar energy plant.

The cabinet has also approved three projects on the likes of Kohala Hydropower project for producing electricity on minimal rates.

Punjab uplift projects and PFC

“We are bringing a system in which every part of the Punjab province will get its due share of the uplift projects,” he said while lamenting that in past, the money was only spent in Lahore and its surrounding areas.

The prime minister has also directed to make provincial finance commission functional, which will help in carrying out uplift projects without any political pressures, he said.

He blamed the opposition for bringing minus-one formula to hide its corrupt activities.

