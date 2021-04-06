PIMA’s Dr Arshad Munir dies of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: General Secretary of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Dr. Arshad Munir died of coronavirus at a hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Arshad Munir 61, was admitted at a private hospital and on ventilator for several days due to serious breathing problem, caused by deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Munir was performing his duty as a radiologist at a hospital in Faisalabad.

Central President of PIMA Dr. Khubaib Shahid has condoled the demise of Dr. Arshad Munir.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently 110 doctors of Lahore’s Services Hospital, have been infected with novel coronavirus and over 10 of them said to be in a precarious condition.

Coronavirus has claimed 103 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,924.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 103 more lives and 3,953 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 in the country and the positivity rate of Covid tests stood at 8.47 per cent.

