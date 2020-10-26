71 doctors, nurses contract coronavirus at PIMS in last 30 days: sources

ISLAMABAD: As many as 71 healthcare staff working at PIMS hospital Islamabad have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in last 30 days, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said, 54 doctors, 10 nurses and seven non-medical staff of PIMS have contracted coronavirus.

The doctors and the staff working in Cardiac centre, Dylasis centre, Urology, Surgical Healthcare workers, Emergency, Blood bank and Medical wards are infected with the virus. The staff has been quarantined, the sources added.

The majority of the doctors infected with the coronavirus are said to be undertraining.

Meanwhile, 707 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 328,602.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

