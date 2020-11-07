97 PIMS staff members contract novel coronavirus: sources

ISLAMABAD: A large number of health workers including doctors and paramedics of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the hospital, 97 health workers have been tested positive in the second wave of COVID-19, sources at the hospital said.

In the recent COVID-19 wave, 75 doctors, 12 nurses and 10 other members of the PIMS staff have contracted the virus, sources said.

Giving the details, sources said that 51 trainee doctors and 24 medical officers in the hospital have been infected with the virus.

According to sources, 13 and two nurses at the children hospital have been tested positive, while five doctors at the cardiac centre and five others at the gynacaelogy ward have contracted COVID-19.

Moreover, 12 nurses posted at various wards of the hospital have also been tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to hospital sources.

The virus has surged due to fall in temperatures while the patients visiting are also not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), sources further said.

The PIMS staff infected with the virus have been quarantined at homes.

It is to be mentioned here that the hospital officials earlier said that non-implementation of SOPs at a hospital could become a source of virus spread and warned that Outpatient Departments (OPDs) will be closed if the cases surge further.

