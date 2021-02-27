Pipeline supplying water to Karachi from Hub, breaks near Paposh Nagar

KARACHI: A water pipeline supplying water to Karachi from Hub Dam busted near the Paposh Nagar graveyard of the city this morning, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Managing Director of the Karachi Water Board Asadullah Khan has taken notice of the pipeline bust and summoned a report from the concerned officials.

The water supply from Hub Dam via Banaras has been suspended for repair of the broken portion of the pipeline providing water to the West and Central districts of Karachi.

The water board’s chief engineer has reached to the spot of the pipeline rupture with the staff to drain out the water from the pipeline for repair, sources said.

The water line from Hub reservoir is one of the major sources of water supply to Karachi, provides water to many areas in the West and Central districts of the city.

Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from Hub Dam. In case of suspension of water supply from the pipeline, many areas in the West and Central districts of Karachi face acute water shortage.

