RAWALPINDI: Sajada Nasheen of Golra Sharif Dargah, Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani on Thursday passed away at the age of 94 years, ARY News reported.

The funeral prayers of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gilani will be offered after Asar prayers at the Dargah Golra Sharif today. Pir Abdul Haq Gilani was son of Pir Syed Ghulam Muhiuddin and grandson of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Gilani.

ARY family has extended its heartiest condolence with the Gilani family over this loss.

The township of Golra is situated at the foot of the Margalla Hills at a distance of about 11 miles form Rawalpindi city and in the centre of sector E-11 Islamabad , Federal Capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Shah decided to settle here, Golra was the headquarters of the Sikh sub divisional officer.

Earlier, this area had been ruled by the Afghans, but on the death of Ahmad Shah Abdali towards the end of the 18th century, Ranjit Singh, the Afghan-appointed governor of the Punjab Province, declared his independence, and annexed the Golra area also into his domain. Pir Syed Ghulam Moin ul Haq Gilani founded Aiwan e Mehr Ali Shah Trust to spread the teachings and intellectual heritage of Pir Mehr Ali Shah (RA). Trust has published scores of books since its inception. Research and education are integral part of the Trust’s activities.

