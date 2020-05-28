PIA, CAA officials brief PM Imran on PK-8303 crash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired an important meeting to review the latest developments in the investigation of the PIA plane crash, ARY News reported.

PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials and federal ministers attended the meeting. The authorities briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

The prime minister was briefed about facilities provided to the injured and heirs of the victims.

Sources said the probe team will present the initial investigation report of PK-8303 to Prime Minister Imran Khan during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Airbus experts continued to examine and collect evidence from the PK-8303 crash site for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Source relayed the investigators are using modern technical equipment to probe the crash of the A320 aircraft on May 22 in a residential area of Model Colony.

The probe team has expanded the search area for the missing cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated plane as the buildings affected by the PK-8303 crash are being scoured for the purpose.

Read More: Investigators to begin forensic examination; search for missing voice recorder

PIA engineering, technical ground support and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Security and Vigilance teams were also present at the site.

The aircraft with 99 passengers and crew members onboard had crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport. Only two people survived the tragic incident

