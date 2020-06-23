Global support imperative to mitigate economic effects of coronavirus: COAS Bajwa

A contingent of People’s Liberation Army’s Medical team called upon Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Army’s media wing reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Dr. Zhou Feihu, Chief of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Department PLA General Hospital and eight others were part of the ten member medical team.

Read More: Army will continue helping institutions in fight against COVID-19: COAS Bajwa

The meeting focused on tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued support of the Chinese towards Pakistan during times of coronavirus.

Army Chief Qamar Bajwa thanked the China for their continuous help amidst a pandemic while also thanking them for timely support in terms of medical supply to the country.

Read More: COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss anti-polio efforts in Pakistan

The COAS stated that the world is yet to come up with a cure for the virus and multinational, global support in this regard was essential and should be increased.

Bajwa also said that global support was also required to mitigate financial challenges arising from the pandemic.

Comments

comments