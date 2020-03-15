KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) has been registered with the Sukhan police station against unidentified police officers allegedly involved in storming houses in plain clothes to loot households, reported ARY News.

The local police said some plain-clothes policemen forcibly entered the house of a dairy farmer within the remits of the Sukhan police station this week and attempted to loot Rs2.3 million cash but they had to return empty-handed.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage emerged showing a police van and a car entering the area.

Giving an account of how the incident panned out, the complainant told the police that some plain-clothes cop entered his house.

During the search, they got their hands on Rs2.3 million cash after which they tried to whisk away his son.

When the family members began shouting for help, local residents gathered.

Terrified of being caught, the policemen cited the alleged presence of illicit arms in the house as a reason for their search and managed to get away.

The complainant said they called 15, the police helpline, but a police van arrived after they were gone.

