Three killed as small plane crashes into residential area in US

At least three people including a nine-month-old baby girl have died when a small plane crashed into a backyard in a residential neighbourhood in Utah on Saturday afternoon.

Two children and woman have survived and shifted to the hospital, whereas, two adults and a nine-month-old baby girl lost their lives after the Piper PA-32 plane crashed into the backyard in West Jordan city in the Salt Lakh Country.

The local police department said that six people, three adults and three children, were aboard the plane when it went down while the three surviving passengers were rushed to the hospital.

An adult woman was reported to be in a critical condition, while a two-year-old boy is in stable condition. A 12-year-old child has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment, Dailymail UK reported.

The owner of the home, an unidentified elderly woman who was inside at the time of the crash, sustained injuries and is also currently in critical condition.

Authorities said they are still reaching out to the victim’s next of kin and their identities will likely be released on Sunday.

Neighbours reportedly tried to rescue the injured homeowner from inside the residence but had to find another way in.

Mobile footage of the crash site has also surfaced which was taken by a frightened neighbour. The video showed an enormous cloud of dark smoke billowing into the air.

A number of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles were also at the scene. Desert News and KSL reported that several medical helicopters carried injured civilians from the scene to local hospitals.

The horrifying crash caused the home to catch fire, and a total of three homes were damaged in the incident.

It’s unclear what caused the plane crash, and whether it involved technical or human error.

The aircraft had taken off from the South Valley Regional Airport and went down just two miles away around 1:30 pm.

