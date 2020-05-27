Seven plane crash victims identified via DNA process

KARACHI: Seven more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash have been identified on Wednesday via DNA process, ARY NEWS reported.

The bodies have been identified during the DNA identification process at a Karachi University (KU) forensic lab. The authorities have approached the victims’ families so that they could collect bodies of their loved ones.

Overall 46 victims of the plane crash have been identified so far of which 37 of them were identified by the families. “Seven people have been identified using DNA process while two others were recognized through their national identity cards (NICs).”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days.

Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing a press conference alongside the Sindh minister Saeed Ghani, said that the local administration had timely responded to the crash incident as rescue activities were immediately begun at the site.

He said that the personnel of armed forces and Rangers had fully supported the police forces in the rescue operation. Shah said that Eidul Fitr was observed with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic and PIA plane crash incident.

The minister added that the DNA reports will be handed over to the families of the victims within 10 days. Regarding the COVID-19 situation, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the public should continue following the precautionary guidelines for more days.

