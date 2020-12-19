The dramatic footage was captured at a Serbian airport which showed a cargo plane trimmed the trees after taking off from the runway.

The moment was captured at Niš Constantine the Great Airport in Serbia when the Rada Airlines Ilyushin Il-62 was travelling down a stretch of runway at high speed.

The pilots of the plane were left with no room for error as they reached the end of the runway and later they barely making if off the runway during take-off in a nail-biting moment.

It showed leaves and twigs flying through the air after the aircraft clipped the top of trees.

The pilots completed the take-off despite the close call and the plane can be seen flying off into the distance, Dailymail UK reported.

The aircraft shown in the video is the last active civilian Ilyushin Il-62 outside of North Korea.

The footage of the aircraft clipping the top of the trees at the Serbian runway was taken in July this year.

