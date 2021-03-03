Passenger plane makes emergency landing after cat attacks pilot

KHARTOUM: In a shocking incident, a passenger plane had to make an emergency landing when a stowaway cat caused a ruckus in the cockpit in Sudan.

According to the details, a Doha-bound flight turned back after around 30 minutes and made an emergency landing in Khartoum after the cat emerged in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 and attacked the pilot.

The crew attempted to capture the cat but all their efforts went in vain, United Press International reported.

Officials said the plane had been parked for cleaning overnight before the flight and the cat, believed to be a feral stray, most likely found a concealed space in the cockpit to sleep before being jostled awake when the plane went into flight.

