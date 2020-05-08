Another plane carrying medical supplies from China arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another plane carrying new consignment of medical supplies from China has arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday night, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 17 tons of medical supplies, including 30 X-ray machines, 110,000N-95 masks, 20, 000 medical masks, 17,000 protective suits, 82 cartons surgical gown and other miscellaneous items arrived in the country via a special flight of Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) from Beijing.

He maintained that it was the fifth consignment of medical supplies arrived in Islamabad from China. The spokesperson maintained that a team of NDMA received the medical supplies at the airport.

Earlier on March 29, another special plane of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic had arrived Islamabad.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had received the supplies from the ambassador of China to Pakistan at the airport.

A team of Chinese doctors had also arrived in Pakistan to help the country in containing the spread of the coronavirus. These Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and will advise our health care specialists in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China.

