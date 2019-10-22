Web Analytics
Plane gets stuck under bridge, video goes viral

A video clip of an airplane getting stuck under a footbridge has gone viral.

The hilarious incident, which took place in Harbin, China, had social media users in fits of laughter.

The plane was being transported on a trailer truck when it got stuck under a low-lying footbridge.

The video shows the fuselage of the airplane stuck under the bridge while the driver struggles to get it out.

According to reports, the airplane was being transported on the bus after it was disassembled.

The witty driver had to deflate the tyres of the vehicle to make space so that he could move it.

Getting the truck out,  the driver re-inflated the tyres and headed to his location.

 

