Small plane’s wheel falls near house mid-air

A wheel from a single-engine aircraft fell in a front yard of a house in the United States mid-flight, however, the plane was able to land safely.

According to details, the authorities responded to a home near Jefferson Park after an airplane wheel was spotted in a front yard.

The FAA said a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 was able to land at O’Hare without incident after losing a wheel over the neighborhood. The flight originated from Ironwood, Michigan and seven people were aboard.

The plane landed safely and continued to a complete stop on the runway, officials said adding that the people onboard discovered the missing wheel after they disembarked from the plane.

The plane was carrying five passengers and two members of the crew and all of them remained safe during the entire episode.

The neighbours while narrating the incident said that they heard a loud sound after the wheel landed in the front yard of a residence, however, no injuries to life and property were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said they opened an investigation into the incident.

