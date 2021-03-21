As people proceed to discover Mars, plans are already underway to build a sustainable city on the red planet.

The new design overall contains five cities – the capital is called Nüwa.

The vertical city has homes, offices and green spaces, all built into the side of a cliff to protect inhabitants from atmospheric pressure and radiation.

The city would still include all of the mainstays of a city on Earth, including homes, offices, and green spaces. Designs for the space are based on scientific research from The Mars Society and the SONet network.

The population of the planned city would be 250,000.

The main source of food in the city would come from the cultivation of the crops, which would account for about half of people’s diets.

Life on Mars

Mars is half the size of Earth. But how would we get there? Every two years there are a couple of weeks when the planet is the closest to Earth, so the trip would only take six months to get there.

However, the circumstances on the Red Planet are far from friendly. The atmospheric pressure is not suitable for humans and the radiation is lethal on the surface without any shelter.

Those who dream of living in the city on Mars should pass that on to their children and grandchildren, though – construction isn’t projected to begin until 2054 and move-in likely won’t be before 2100.

