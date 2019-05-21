Planting two trees now mandatory for everyone building a house

LAHORE: In order to curb environmental pollution, Lahore High Court has declared it mandatory to plant at least two trees for each person who is building a house in any housing scheme.

While hearing a petition related to controlling environmental pollution in the country, Justice Jawad Hasan of LHC directed that every citizen building a home in any housing society, must plant at least two trees.

“This is the matter of country’s future,” he said.

In case of non-compliance, the no-objection certificate of such housing societies will be cancelled, the justice remarked.

He also ordered furnishing of policies to abide factories with the measures to secure the environment.

The of department environmental science apprised the court about the actions taken, during last five months, against various factories, who were contributing to the pollution.

The court has summoned a detailed report on the matter in the next hearing.

