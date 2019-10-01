Plastic banned in Sindh from today

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has banned plastic bags across the province from Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Sindh’s Environment Department has issued a notification to enforce the ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase and use of non-biodegradable plastic bags of all sizes.

The government has enforced the law against the use of plastic bags and will take legal action against the violators.

The special teams will monitor different markets and those found involved in any violation of the law will be prosecuted accordingly.

The provincial environment department is bound to enforce the law against the use of plastic bags.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on environment Murtaza Wahab warned of strict legal action against those involved in the violation of the law.

Wahab advised the citizens to use paper or cloth bags to replace polythene bags.

To be biodegradable means that a substance is capable of being decomposed by bacteria and other living organisms and does not create pollution.

Ordinary plastic doesn’t get degraded and stays for years and years, creating pollution and health hazards for living things.

