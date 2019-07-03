Plea submitted in court against mishandling of HIV spread in Sindh

KARACHI: A plea pertaining to the spread of HIV and AIDS in Sindh and lack of appropriate action on the issue was submitted to the court today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

An application signed and submitted by Doctors, Specialists and Welfare organizations against the menacing virus was forwarded for judicial inquiry on the matter.

The plea argues lack of action on the provincial government’s part to stop the presumably fatal disease from spreading after the initial cases came to the forefront.

The application also claims that the virus spread due to minimum efforts and attention paid to safety measures needed to control, prevent the virus from spreading or effecting someone.

It further entailed fears of the virus becoming a tale of human tragedy if appropriate and strict measure were not taken against it.

The signatories of the application also decried lack of implementation on law already in existence to stop such endemics from spreading.

In conclusion the application seeks prompt orders from the court to the Sindh government, binding them to take action on the situation on priority basis.

