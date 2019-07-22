Web Analytics
Pleased to meet PM Imran Khan, says IMF’s acting MD

ISLAMABAD: Acting Managing Director (MD) International Monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton on Monday reiterated Fund’s resolve to continue helping Pakistan for implementation of economic reforms package.

Mr. Lipton called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, to discuss the economic conditions of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were present during the meeting.

After meeting with the prime minister, David Lipon in his tweet said he was pleased to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We agreed to work together to advance the government’s ambitious reform program, especially the effort to mobilize revenues that will fund much needed social and development spending, he continued in his tweet.

